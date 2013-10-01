Oct 1 New York state plans to sell $4.9 billion
of bonds in the fourth quarter, down from the $6.1 billion it
sold during the same quarter in 2012, New York State Comptroller
Thomas DiNapoli said on Tuesday.
Nearly $3.1 billion of the upcoming new offerings will be
issued this month, with about $398 million to come in November
and $1.4 billion in December, his office said in a statement.
The biggest portion of new bonds are for the Dormitory
Authority of the State of New York, which is selling nearly $1.1
billion of mostly fixed-rate, tax-exempt bonds in October.