Oct 1 New York state plans to sell $4.9 billion of bonds in the fourth quarter, down from the $6.1 billion it sold during the same quarter in 2012, New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said on Tuesday.

Nearly $3.1 billion of the upcoming new offerings will be issued this month, with about $398 million to come in November and $1.4 billion in December, his office said in a statement.

The biggest portion of new bonds are for the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York, which is selling nearly $1.1 billion of mostly fixed-rate, tax-exempt bonds in October.