March 29 New York state legislators and Governor
Andrew Cuomo reached a deal on the state's 2014-15 fiscal year
budget after several weeks of negotiating behind closed doors,
according to state officials on Saturday.
The $137.9 billion budget keeps growth in all spending
levels below 2 percent and provides funding for statewide
pre-kindergarten programs. It also cuts business taxes and
introduces property tax relief for homeowners, Cuomo said on
Saturday.
The agreement came after budget bills were printed late on
Friday, allowing state lawmakers to vote on the plan on Monday,
the last day of the state's financial year. If passed, the
budget would mark Cuomo's fourth on-time budget in a row.
"It has to be passed and we don't want to get ahead of
ourselves, but it was a good piece of work," Cuomo told
reporters on a conference call.
The new budget earmarks $1.5 billion in property tax relief
for homeowners. It also includes an increase of more than 5
percent in school aid, $300 million of which will go to
pre-kindergarten in New York City and provides new protections
for charter schools.
Lawmakers rejected New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's
request for a tax hike on the city's wealthy to help fund
classes for preschoolers and to pay for after-school programs.
Mayor de Blasio said in a statement that with Saturday's
announced investments, the state made a powerful and historic
decision that will change the lives of tens of thousands of
children.
"We set out down this road nearly 18 months ago. Through ups
and downs, we never wavered from our promise to the people of
this city to expand full-day pre-K and afterschool for our
children starting this September," he said.
The budget also looks to cut state taxes and create jobs by
establishing a 20 percent real estate property tax credit for
manufacturers who own or lease property. Beginning in 2014, it
will slash the tax rate on income for all manufacturers from the
current 5.9 percent to zero.
Through budget initiatives, tougher bribery and
anti-corruption laws will be implemented, and about $162 million
will go to New York's Environmental Protection Fund, an increase
of $9 million over the previous budget.
Young people and new drivers will also face stricter laws
governing texting while driving. Licenses will be suspended for
120 days for first-time offenders, and a year's suspension will
be imposed for those convicted twice.
At the same time, the state's budget will fund a New York
Commission on Youth, Public Safety and Justice. The commission
will be entrusted to develop recommendations on ways to help
raise the age at which juveniles are tried.
New York is one of only two states that prosecute 16- and
17-year olds through the adult criminal justice system.
