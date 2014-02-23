NEW YORK One man died and 28 people were rushed to hospitals after suffering carbon monoxide poisoning at a mall on New York's Long Island Saturday evening, police said.

A 55-year-old man died of cardiac arrest as he was being taken by ambulance from Legal Sea Foods in a mall in Huntington, New York, said Julie Robinson-Tingue, a spokeswoman for Huntington Hospital.

At least three people taken to the hospital remained hospitalized in stable condition while at least six were treated and released, she said.

In all, 28 people were taken to hospitals, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Those sickened include four police officers and five ambulance employees, said Andrea Golinsky, spokeswoman for the Huntington Community First Aid Squad.

Two employees of Legal Sea Foods were in the basement of the building when they were overcome by carbon monoxide, she said.

(Reporting by Chris Michaud in New York and Carey Gillam and Kevin Murphy in Kansas City; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)