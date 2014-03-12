By Chris Francescani and Edith Honan
NEW YORK, March 12 Two New York City buildings
collapsed on Wednesday in an explosion believed to be caused by
a gas leak, killing three people, injuring at least 36, and
setting off a search for more victims feared trapped in the
rubble, officials said.
The blast, which scattered debris across nearby rooftops,
brought down the neighboring five-story buildings, with a total
of 15 apartments, at about 9:30 a.m. (1330 GMT) on a largely
residential Upper Manhattan block at East 116th Street and Park
Avenue.
Clouds of thick smoke billowed from the rubble of the
apartment buildings that sat above a ground-level church and a
piano store in a largely Latino working-class neighborhood.
Officials declined to give a number of people still missing.
Mayor Bill de Blasio, who rushed to the scene in East
Harlem, where a cascade of twisted and burnt metal blocked the
sidewalk and covered parked cars, said preliminary information
showed the explosion was caused by a gas leak.
Officials at the press conference said the blast occurred 15
minutes after a resident in an adjacent building called Con
Edison to complain of a gas odor.
Edward Foppiano, Con Ed's vice president for gas operations,
said that while the utility could not say for certain what
caused the explosion, it was treating the incident as a gas leak
issue. The utility most recently responded to customer complaint
about a gas odor in the area last May, but the issue had been
resolved, Foppiano said.
The National Transportation Safety Board said it was
investigating the "gas explosion and subsequent fire."
Metro-North Railroad, which had shut down train traffic
moving through Manhattan while it cleared debris from the tracks
announced late afternoon it had restored all commuter train
traffic passing through the area.
Hundreds of firefighters were scouring the mounds of debris
for survivors and trapped bodies. Two women were killed and the
body of another person was found in the rubble late in the day,
raising the death toll to three, a police spokesman said.
De Blasio said there were "a number" of people missing.
"This is a tragedy because there was no time to warn people
ahead of time," de Blasio said. "We are expending every effort
to locate each and every loved one."
Of those injured, one was in critical condition and most
suffered cuts, broken bones and smoke inhalation, authorities
said.
At least three children were among the injured. Two of them
were treated for minor injuries and released, while a third is
in critical condition, hospital officials told a news
conference.
Neighbors said they thought an earthquake was shaking them
from their beds and breakfast tables. The explosion, which could
be heard from blocks away, shattered windows around the
neighborhood.
"I heard a big explosion. Boom!" said Aisha Watts, who lives
in the building next door.
"The walls started crumbling down. The windows were gone,"
said Watts. The mother of three said she feared she would die
but was soon rescued by a neighbor who kicked down the jammed
door to her home.
Six blocks away, Robert Pauline's apartment was rocked by
the explosion.
"All of a sudden the whole building shook. We had no idea
what was going on," said the 56-year-old Columbia University
data processor.
President Barack Obama was briefed on the collapse and sent
his condolences to the victims' families and his support to
first responders at the scene.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone impacted by
this incident," the White House said in a statement.
Crowds of residents, their faces covered with protective
scarves and masks, filled the sidewalks of surrounding streets,
which were blocked off with yellow police tape.
"It's a very active scene. It's a very chaotic scene," said
Fire Department spokesman Michael Parrella.
Fire trucks used high cranes to spray blasts of water into
the rubble, as dozens of ambulances and police cruisers with
flashing lights swarmed the scene.
During the morning commute, trains were held at nearby
stations because of debris on the tracks and passengers were
ordered off the Metro-North Railroad cars at the Fordham stop in
the Bronx, passengers said.