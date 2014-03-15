By Victoria Cavaliere
NEW YORK, March 15 New York City emergency crews
have cleared the majority of debris from the site where two
apartment buildings collapsed in a gas explosion and are nearing
the underground area where the gas lines are located, officials
said on Saturday.
Eight people - five women and three men - were killed in the
explosion early on Wednesday in East Harlem, while dozens more
were injured. The collapse of the five-story buildings could be
felt up to one mile (1.6 km) away.
Crews made "significant headway clearing the site" on
Saturday and were helped by mild weather, New York City Fire
Department spokesman Michael Parrella said.
Investigators were also steadily making progress getting to
the underground area where the buildings' gas lines and meters
are located. The area could provide evidence as to what caused
the explosion.
"There's no reason why they shouldn't be able to reach the
basement tomorrow," Parrella said.
No others are believed to be missing as a result of the
blast, fire officials said.
The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), which
investigates natural gas-related accidents, said Friday it would
be conducting pressure tests and interviewing people involved in
the response to the blast through the weekend and into next
week.
The buildings were leveled just minutes after a resident in
the area called 911 to complain about the odor of gas.
Con Edison, the utility provider for New York City, said it
had crews on hand to assist both emergency workers and
investigative teams.
The two buildings were situated on a largely residential
block at East 116th Street and Park Avenue, and housed 15
apartments, a ground-floor church and a piano store.
About 50 families were displaced after the blast, according
to the Red Cross, which set up a temporary shelter for those
unable to return home.
The shelter was being shut down "as the city arranges for
residents displaced by this week's East Harlem explosion to be
moved to other accommodations," a statement said.
