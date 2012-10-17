Oct 17 Spending on New York City non-residential
building projects is expected to reach a record $12.6 billion in
2012, pushing up overall construction spending a surprising 9.0
percent to $30.7 billion, an industry group said on Wednesday.
But overall construction activity is expected to remain
relatively flat in 2013 at a projected $30.2 billion level,
according to the New York Building Congress, which publishes an
annual report on the outlook for spending and jobs in New York
City's construction industry.
The group's improved outlook for the current and coming year
contrasts with last year's predictions, when it said it
projected flat construction spending in 2012 and a sharp fall in
2013.
"The city's construction industry has experienced a swift
and rather remarkable resurgence," said the group's president,
Richard T. Anderson, in a statement.
Large projects -- including construction at the World Trade
Center, the Barclays Center, and renovation of Madison Square
Garden -- drove much of the uptick.
Construction spending for office space, sports venues,
hotels, institutional developments and other non-residential
building is expected to reach an all-time high of $12.6 billion
in 2012, up from $10.5 billion a year ago, the group said.
Additional growth came from residential construction, which
is forecast to increase slightly to $3.2 billion in 2012 from
$2.9 billion in 2011. The group said it thinks the sector will
continue rising to $5.3 billion in 2014.
Spending on mass transit, public schools, bridges, roads and
other public infrastructure is expected to increase slightly to
$14.9 billion in 2012 from $14.6 billion in 2011, according to
the group, which forecast spending in the sector to remain flat
through 2014.
"We are concerned about the prospect of declining government
investment beyond the forecast period," Anderson said.
The city has projected that it will cut in half its
construction and design commitments between now and fiscal year
2015. Questions also surround the next capital plan for the
Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the city's second largest
government spender, whose next capital plan begins in 2015,
Anderson said.
"Much of the funding for the MTA's current five-year plan
was achieved through increased borrowing. It is unlikely that
current levels of investment can be achieved without new sources
of dedicated revenue," Anderson said.
The MTA is on track to invest about $3.7 annually in New
York's transit system between 2012 and 2014, a 25 percent
increase from 2010. However, the MTA's spending levels are
below their $5.1 billion peak in 2008.