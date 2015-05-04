* Skelos, son face charges including conspiracy, extortion

* Skelos silent on his future in Albany

* 22 Albany legislators charged with corruption over decade (Adds comments from Skelos, son's lawyer, details on court hearing)

By Nate Raymond

NEW YORK, May 4 Federal authorities charged New York state Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos and his son on Monday with engaging in a corruption scheme, the latest in a string of criminal cases against politicians in the state capital, Albany.

Skelos, a 67-year-old Republican from Long Island east of New York City, and his 32-year-old son, Adam, were named in a six-count criminal complaint filed in federal court in Manhattan that included conspiracy and extortion charges.

Prosecutors said Skelos pressured a real estate developer and an environmental technology company to pay his son more than $200,000 in exchange for his support on infrastructure and legislation.

The men surrendered to the Federal Bureau of Investigation on Monday morning and were released following a court hearing.

Outside court, Skelos would not address his future in Albany, but said he was confident he would "be found not only not guilty but innocent."

Adam Skelos' attorney, Christopher Conniff, said his client was not guilty.

U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara in Manhattan said Skelos' case showed that "public corruption is a deep-seated problem" in New York.

In the last decade, 22 legislators in Albany have been charged with corruption, according to New York University Law School's Brennan Center for Justice.

Those include former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, a Democrat, who was charged in January amid a broad probe of Albany corruption by Bharara's office.

Monday's complaint built on evidence secured through cooperating witnesses, wiretaps and search warrants.

According to the complaint, beginning in 2010, Skelos and his son pressured the developer to pay Adam Skelos, a commissioned title insurance salesman, while it was lobbying for legislation.

Payments included $20,000 disguised as a commission and $4,000 per month from an environmental technology firm tied to the developer seeking to win government-funded contracts, the complaint said.

Campaign finance records indicate the unnamed developer was New York City-based Glenwood Management. Its lawyer declined to comment.

The complaint's description of the environmental company matched a subsidiary of Arizona-based AbTech Holdings Inc , which on Monday said it was cooperating with authorities.

Parts of the scheme centered on a $12 million contract AbTech secured for a stormwater systems project with Nassau County on Long Island. Both Skelos and his son are from Rockville Centre in the county.

The complaint said Skelos and his son threatened during its consideration to block the contract unless payments were increased, resulting in Adam Skelos receiving $10,000 per month.

By February, the company had paid Adam Skelos $198,000, the complaint said, while Dean Skelos took steps to help the company. (Additional reporting by Tom Brown; Editing by Bernadette Baum, Richard Chang and Jonathan Oatis)