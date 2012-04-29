(Adds details of accident)
NEW YORK, April 29 Seven people, including three
children, were killed on Sunday when an out-of-control van flew
over a highway guardrail and plunged more than 100 feet into New
York's Bronx Zoo, police said.
The van was traveling on the Bronx River Parkway when it
lost control, hit the median and crossed back over two lanes of
traffic before bouncing over the guardrail, officials said.
The vehicle came to rest upside down in an brush-covered
area below the parkway that is used by the zoo to store its
monorail trains, police said. The area is a safe distance away
from the animal exhibits and pedestrian walkways of the world's
largest urban zoo, home to more than 600 species of animals.
All seven occupants were killed inside the van, which was
crushed by the fall. The names of the victims were not released.
Police investigators were working to determine the cause of
the one-vehicle accident.
The accident briefly shut down the southbound lanes of the
parkway and caused major traffic delays around the zoo.
(Reporting by Paul Thomasch; Editing by Anthony Boadle)