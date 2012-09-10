Sept 10 New York state's financially stressed
localities should not look to the state to bail them out,
Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday, adding that he had already
tried to relieve some of their burdens by capping their Medicaid
bills.
"Some of them are saying, 'Well, we should look to the state
for effectively a bailout,'" Cuomo said on Albany-based TALK
1300 AM radio.
"We are not in the position of being an underwriter for
local governments ... and I don't believe we should," said
Cuomo, a Democrat.
New York has one of the nation's largest Medicaid programs,
but unlike most states, it forces local governments to pay for
part of the cost of the state-federal health plan for the poor.
Under Cuomo, the legislature enacted a 2 percent cap on
Medicaid spending increases for localities in 2013, which is
phased down to zero percent in 2015.
States around the nation are taking different approaches to
dealing with struggling municipalities, whose revenue is falling
short of the rising costs for payrolls, pensions, healthcare and
debt.
Historically, bankruptcies have been rare in the $3.7
trillion municipal bond market, but credit analysts have warned
they might become more common among some local governments due
to big pension and debt burdens and still sagging revenue
following the recession.
California does not ban bankruptcies but first requires that
localities and creditors hold mediation talks. A labama did not
block Jefferson County's $4.23 billion Chapter 9 filing - the
nation's biggest - and Rhode Island allowed tiny Central Falls
to use this approach.
But Pennsylvania so far has stopped its capital city of
Harrisburg from using this strategy to solve its fiscal
problems.
New York state has a long history of intervening in
financially struggling local governments to avoid bankruptcy
filings, beginning with the financial control board that was
created to solve New York City's mid-1970s fiscal crisis.
Many of New York's local governments, especially in the
upstate area, have been declining for decades, or have yet to
fully recover from the recession. State Comptroller Thomas
DiNapoli in August said that nearly 300 local governments had
budget def i cits in 2010 or 2011.