Aug 3 The Dormitory Authority of the State of New York plans to sell as much as $940 million of personal income tax revenue bonds in October, a spokesman said on Friday.

The new offering is expected to include new money and refunding issues, according to a state filing. An underwriter has yet to be selected, the spokesman said.

The debt sale was approved on Thursday by the Public Authorities Control Board, the state board run by the governor, the senate majority leader and the assembly speaker, which oversees financing plans by 10 authorities.

The Dormitory Authority is one of the nation's most prominent issuers of municipal bonds. The authority was the top debt issuer at $3.89 billion of debt in the first half of 2012, according to Thomson Reuters data.