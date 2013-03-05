(Adds FBI description of drone, proximity to plane, quotes)
NEW YORK, March 5 The FBI on Tuesday was
investigating a commercial pilot's report that an unmanned
aircraft came within 200 feet of the passenger plane he was
landing at John F. Kennedy International Airport.
Investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration also
sought information after the pilot of Alitalia Flight 60U from
Rome to New York reported the drone sighting at 1:15 p.m. on
Monday, said FAA spokesman, Jim Peters.
"He saw a small, unmanned or remote-controlled aircraft
while on final approach to Runway 31," the FAA said in a
statement.
The craft, which was flying at an altitude of about 1,750
feet, came within 200 feet of the Alitalia plane, FBI Special
Agent in Charge John Giacalone said in a statement.
It was described as black and no more than three-feet wide
with four propellers, the FBI said.
The Alitalia plane, a Boeing 777-200, took no evasive action
and landed safely, Peters said.
"The FBI is asking anyone with information about the
unmanned aircraft or the operator to contact us," FBI Agent
Giacalone said in a statement.
Under FAA safe operating rules, model aircraft should be
flown no higher than 400 feet above ground and no closer to an
airport than 3 miles, unless airport authorities have been
notified.
