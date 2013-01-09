(Corrects spelling of surname in 2nd paragraph)

Jan 9 At least two of the people injured in a Wednesday morning commuter ferry accident in New York are in critical condition, and nine others are in serious condition, a city official said.

The accident occurred at 8:43 a.m. (1343 GMT) as the high-speed catamaran was docking in lower Manhattan. More than 50 people were injured in the incident, New York City Department of Transportation Commissioner Janette Sadik-Kha n s a id at a press briefing held near the scene. (Reporting By Dan Burns; editing by John Wallace)