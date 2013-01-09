(Corrects spelling of surname in 2nd paragraph)
Jan 9 At least two of the people injured in a
Wednesday morning commuter ferry accident in New York are in
critical condition, and nine others are in serious condition, a
city official said.
The accident occurred at 8:43 a.m. (1343 GMT) as the
high-speed catamaran was docking in lower Manhattan. More than
50 people were injured in the incident, New York City Department
of Transportation Commissioner Janette Sadik-Kha n s a id at a
press briefing held near the scene.
(Reporting By Dan Burns; editing by John Wallace)