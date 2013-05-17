(Updates with NTSB comment)
By Lisa Barron
May 17 Passengers aboard a high-speed commuter
ferry that crashed while docking near Wall Street in January
have filed 37 lawsuits against boat owner Seastreak LLC, seeking
as much as $45 million each.
The 37 claims were filed in U.S. District Court in Newark,
New Jersey, by Thursday's court-imposed deadline. They seek
damages for suffering incurred when the Seastreak Wall Street,
carrying more than 320 passengers from New Jersey, slammed into
a pier during docking on Jan. 9, injuring 57 people, one
critically.
"They have suffered deformities, fractures and emotional
trauma. It was a life altering event," attorney Norman Hobbie,
who represents 14 passengers and 11 spouses, told Reuters on
Friday.
"It was described by more than one as like a scene from a
zombie movie where people were walking around dazed and
bloodied."
After the accident, the captain told investigators the
reverse thrusters failed to work as the vessel neared the dock
during the morning rush hour, leading to the crash.
The National Transportation Safety Board is still
investigating the cause of the accident and hopes to report
updates in the next few weeks, an NTSB spokesperson said.
"We anticipated claims would be filed," Thomas Wynne, a
spokesman for Seastreak told Reuters. "It's still in the early
stages of the proceeding, so we don't have an understanding yet
of what the claims are for."
Shortly after the crash, Seastreak filed a petition in
federal court to limit its liability to the value of the vessel,
which it set at $7.6 million.
"Obviously the potential of limiting liability is important
to the ship owner," said Gino Zonghetti of Kenny & Zonghetti, a
New York law firm representing Seastreak.
"We're not suggesting that liability is $7.6 million. It may
turn out that it's substantially less, but when you don't know
what you're dealing with, you have to at least have the
potential of limiting liability."
Seastreak is owned by the Barker and Tregurtha families, who
also own the Interlake Steamship Co, Mormac Marine Group Inc and
Moran Towing Co, the largest tug and barge operator on the East
and Gulf coasts, according to the company's website.
(Editing by Barbara Goldberg, Phil Berlowitz and Andre Grenon)