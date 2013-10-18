NEW YORK The New York City medical examiner performed an autopsy Friday on a fetus found in the shopping bag of a teenage girl arrested for shoplifting at a Victoria's Secret store, but said results on the cause of death were weeks away.

The 17-year-old girl from Brooklyn was stopped by a security guard at the lingerie store in Manhattan on Thursday after she and a friend were suspected of stealing items from the racks.

While inspecting her bags, "the security officer discovered a strong odor and found a fetus inside the bag," said Detective Marc Nell, a spokesman for the New York Police Department.

Police arrested the teen and her friend, also 17, from the city's borough of Queens, on charges of petty larceny.

The girl carrying the bag was taken to Bellevue Hospital for examination, police said.

An autopsy on Friday was "inconclusive" and the fetus' sex, age, and cause of death were "pending further review," according to spokeswoman Grace Burgess. Results from tissue, toxicology and other tests were six to eight weeks away, she said.

It was unclear if the Brooklyn girl was the mother and if so, when she gave birth, authorities said.

The fetus was wrapped in clothing and buried under other items at the bottom of the shopping bag, police said.

