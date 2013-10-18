(Refiling to fix dropped letters in 4th graf: Victoria's instead of Victoria)

NEW YORK Oct 17 A Victoria's Secret employee who stopped two 17-year-old girls suspected of shoplifting on Thursday found a possible human fetus inside a bag they were carrying, New York City police said.

Both teens were placed in police custody after the discovery on Thursday afternoon, with one of them taken to Bellevue Hospital, New York City Police Detective Michael DeBonis said.

DeBonis declined to comment on local media reports that the girl taken to the hospital may have recently given birth.

"Two female Hispanics were inside the Victoria's Secret in Herald Square. They were stopped by a Victoria's Secret employee and believed to be shoplifting," DeBonis said.

The employee at the midtown Manhattan store made a gruesome discovery when checking a bag they were carrying for possible merchandise, police said.

"It looks like a possible human fetus," DeBonis said.

DeBonis said a police investigation was continuing and more would be known once the medical examiner's office had made its finding in the case. A representative of the medical examiner's office was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)