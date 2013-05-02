NEW YORK May 2 Nearly 200 firefighters fought a
blaze that raced through eight buildings in the Bronx, shutting
down nearby subway stops at the height of the morning rush hour
on Thursday, a fire department spokeswoman said.
The fire, which started in a detached garage at 385 White
Plains Road in the Wakefield section of the Bronx at 6:16 a.m.
(1016 GMT), quickly engulfed neighboring buildings. It was
reported through a 911 call, and 198 firefighters rushed to the
scene, the FDNY spokeswoman said.
No injuries were reported, and there were no reports of
people inside, she said.
At 7 a.m. the No. 2 subway began skipping stops in the area
at the direction of the fire department, according to a
Metropolitan Transportation Authority spokesman.
