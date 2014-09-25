NEW YORK, Sept 25 The number of counties,
cities, towns and villages in New York state experiencing fiscal
stress fell to 35 in 2013 compared with 40 during the previous
year, a report by the state's top financial watchdog showed on
Thursday.
However, the study by Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli warned
about reading too much into year-on-year comparisons as the
report is only in its second year. This year's survey also
covered 23 fewer municipalities than the previous year.
The report showed that nearly 18 percent of counties and 16
percent of cities are in fiscal stress, while less than 2
percent of towns are in stress. Rockland County topped the list
of distressed municipalities for the second year in a row.
The survey has a coverage scope of 1,043 entities that
operate on a calendar fiscal year, but only 978 provided
conclusive data. In the previous year's report, 1,001
municipalities provided data.
DiNapoli introduced the Fiscal Stress Monitoring System last
year as a way of keeping track of the finances of municipalities
hit hard by the financial crisis and recession.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy; editing by Matthew Lewis)