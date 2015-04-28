By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, April 28 A New York judge is set to
hear closing arguments on Tuesday in the trial of a former
Goldman Sachs banker accused of raping an Irish student on Long
Island in the summer of 2013.
Jason Lee, a former managing director, is accused of barging
into a bathroom and raping the woman, who was 20 years old at
the time, after a night of drinking at a popular night spot. He
faces a maximum of 25 years in prison if convicted.
Lee's lawyers have argued throughout the nearly three-week
trial that the encounter in his upmarket $32,000-per-month
Hamptons vacation rental was consensual.
Lee, now 38, did not testify at his trial at a Suffolk
county court in Riverhead before Judge Barbara Kahn. Lee also
waived the right to a jury trial.
Lee, who had headed convertible bond banking at the bank,
was put on leave after the rape charges were filed in August
2013. He left Goldman Sachs soon thereafter.
Authorities said the woman, her brother and two friends met
Lee and his friend at a popular local night spot. They returned
to Lee's rental in the early hours of the morning where they
drank champagne and swam in Lee's pool.
The alleged victim, who lives in Ireland and has not been
named, took the stand at the trial and gave her account of the
alleged attack.
Lee's lawyer, Andrew Lankler, argued that the circumstances
were consistent with consensual sex and said injuries on the
woman were either old or may have been caused during consensual
sex.
Lee was arrested after police were called to the scene early
in the morning of Aug. 20, 2013. He was found in the back seat
of his Range Rover, where prosecutors said he was hiding.
The prosecutor, Assistant District Attorney Kerriann Kelly,
said Lee had made numerous attempts to call a taxi from the back
seat of his car in an apparent attempt to leave the scene.
Lee is charged with rape in the first degree, sexual
misconduct and assault in the third degree.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by David Gregorio)