By Barbara Goldberg
| NEW YORK, Sept. 1
NEW YORK, Sept. 1 Critics call him a puritanical
scold, Gotham's Dr. No and a nursemaid to Mayor Michael
Bloomberg's nanny state. Meet Thomas Farley, New York City's
health commissioner.
Farley, a pediatrician and endurance athlete, says they are
wrong about his efforts to help New Yorkers eat better, smoke
less and exercise more -- moves that have been linked to New
York's recent gains in average life expectancy, the biggest
gains of any metro area in the country.
"Anybody who is first at doing something is going to get a
lot of criticism. And this is New York, this is the way we deal
with each other," said Farley, who hopes to roll out two of his
most controversial health initiatives this month.
One is a plan to restrict the size of sugary drinks to 16
ounces or less nearly everywhere they are sold, which is
expected to be approved soon by the city health board. The other
is a push to have hospitals promote breastfeeding by making baby
formula less available to new mothers.
Behind the desk in Farley's office in Queens are reminders
of the marketing muscle he's up against: eye-catching tobacco
products, colorful 23-ounce sugary drinks and a cache of baby
formula sent unsolicited to an expectant mother on his staff.
The unquestionably fit Farley shared his height - 6 foot 2
inches - but declined to reveal his weight or age, although he
appears to be in his mid-50s. Each day he leaves the Manhattan
apartment he shares with his wife, also a pediatrician, and
their four daughters for a 4-mile run, a 10-mile bike ride or
weight lifting and a swim.
His chief vice is pastries, and he immediately regretted
telling a reporter that as a boy in New Jersey he ducked into
the woods to smoke cigarettes with friends until he was caught.
Farley graduated with honors from Haverford College. After
receiving his medical degree from Tulane University, he spent 11
years with the Louisiana Office of Public Health.
He took the helm in New York in 2009 after Thomas Frieden
left to run the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As the head of an agency with 6,000 employees and a $1.6 billion
budget, Farley today shoulders what he calls Bloomberg's legacy
as "the world's first public health mayor."
Along with his predecessor, Farley is credited with
pioneering bans on smoking and trans fats, mandates to reduce
salt and post calorie counts, and initiatives that pushed junk
food to the back of corner grocery stores.
At the same time, the city has reclaimed streets and created
construction incentives to transform bike riding, walking and
stair climbing into almost unavoidable exercise.
CRITICS ABOUND
Those efforts are being replicated in cities across the
globe -- calories are now printed on menus in Seattle, and in
Hanoi smoking is no longer allowed in public places -- even as
they come under fire from restaurant groups, food and beverage
companies, and small business owners.
Farley brushed off criticism that he's trampling personal
freedoms as a gripe from industries motivated by unfounded fears
of lost profits.
"We're creating a healthier environment that gives people
the freedom to just go about their business without having to
worry so much about being vigilant about their health behavior,"
Farley said.
"He really said that?" asked Andrew Moesel, spokesman for
the New York City chapter of the New York State Restaurant
Association, which opposes the proposed soda ban. "There have
been many times when this administration thinks they know what's
best for citizens and that just rubs people the wrong way."
While Farley's approach may bristle, results are cropping up
that may shift the conversation.
A study discussed in the June 2012 medical journal Lancet
shows New York City far outpaced the rest of the nation in gains
in life expectancy. Some success is due to the city preventing
and controlling AIDS, but more than 60 percent of the increase
in life expectancy since 2000 can be attributed to reductions in
heart disease, cancer, diabetes and stroke, the report said.
"A major role was played by the health department,
especially the programs and policies to promote healthy living,"
lead researcher Ali Mokdad, a professor at the University of
Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, told
Reuters.
Farley's crusade for a healthier New York has faced
setbacks. A tempest swirled in January when an obese actor
complained that his photo had been altered to depict him as an
amputee in a city advertisement on the dangers of diabetes.
And in July the courts ruled the city could not scare
smokers by requiring delis to hang posters of a stroke-damaged
brain, a cancerous lung and a rotting tooth.
Farley credited Bloomberg for the health department's
success. It also helps to have a city board of health to pass
rules that might otherwise get bogged down in a broader state
legislature, he said.
"It's very rare for public health agencies around the
country to have all those things working in their favor, so we
feel obligated, in a way, to make headway here," he said. "Then
the rest of the country often follows us."
(Editing by Paul Thomasch and Douglas Royalty)