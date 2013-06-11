NEW YORK, June 10 Over the next 40 years, the
number of sweltering summer days in New York City could double
or even triple, making it as hot in 2050 as Birmingham, Alabama,
is now.
The sea level surrounding New York is also likely to rise by
2 feet (0.6 meter), jeopardizing lower-lying homes and
businesses, according to a report commissioned by the city to be
released on Tuesday.
It is the first time New York City has updated its
projections about the impact of climate change since Superstorm
Sandy struck seven months ago.
The storm - three times as massive as Hurricane Katrina in
2005 - killed more than 100 people in New York, New Jersey and
Connecticut, knocked out power to millions and caused billions
of dollars in damages.
The report also forecasts the number of days at or above 90
Fahrenheit (32 Celsius) will rise to as many as 57 in 2050, up
from roughly 20 days a year now.
Some of the city's underground infrastructure could become
too hot, "like being in an oven beneath the street," said Deputy
Mayor for Operations Cas Holloway at a news conference on
Monday. New York has a vast underground subway system, parts of
which flooded during Sandy.
Mayor Michael Bloomberg is scheduled on Tuesday to propose
how the city could prepare for the forecasted climate change -
and how much such a massive undertaking could cost taxpayers.
Bloomberg, a political independent, said climate change may
have been a factor in Superstorm Sandy. He endorsed President
Barack Obama just after the storm because of Obama's stance on
climate change.
New York City has already laid out plans to spend about $1.7
billion in federal disaster aid to recover from the storm. Even
more is supposed to flow to the region under the $50 billion
supplemental Sandy relief package Congress approved earlier this
year.
Holloway declined to say how much the improvements and
changes could cost or who would pay for it, deferring to
Bloomberg's upcoming presentation.
But "there is going to be a real cost to inaction" if the
city fails to deal with climate change, Holloway said.