UPDATE 1-Qatar debt rating downgraded by S&P as riyal hits 11-year low
* Possible outflow of bank money could pressure riyal further (Adds currency forwards, analysis, background)
July 23 New York's Town of Hempstead, located on Long Island's south shore, on Monday received 5,000 signed petitions calling for it to abolish a special tax district that costs residents hundreds of dollars a year, two advocacy groups said.
The special tax district, called Sanitary District 2, handles garbage collection for around 30,000 residents, said David Segal, a spokesman for the Long Island Progressive Coalition, by telephone.
The Town of Hempstead has around 770,000 people and it is located in Nassau County, just east of New York. The county has over 200 such special tax entities, which provide a range of services, from fire protection to libraries.
The advocacy groups want the Town of Hempstead to take over garbage collection to increase oversight and cut costs because its greater size means it can be run more efficiently, said Segal.
The Town Clerk and sanitation officials were not immediately available to comment.
The current dissolution process was created by Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo. Segal said so far only one small upstate village has successfully used this procedure.
If Hempstead's town clerk certifies the petition, a referendum should be held in 60 days to 90 days.
* Possible outflow of bank money could pressure riyal further (Adds currency forwards, analysis, background)
NEW YORK, June 7 Loomis Sayles Vice Chairman Dan Fuss said his popular Loomis Sayles Bond Fund, which has outperformed 92 percent of its peer category over the last 15 years, has amassed one of its highest exposures to short-term reserves, which include U.S. Treasuries and Canadian government bonds, as the rate-hiking cycle continues.