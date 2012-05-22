By Jonathan Allen
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 22 The New York Racing Association
has been temporarily placed under state control following the
suspension last month of its president over allegations it had
short-changed gamblers, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on
Tuesday.
Cuomo said he was dissolving the NYRA's board and creating a
"reorganization board" to search for new leaders of the
association, which runs the three largest tracks in the state.
The NYRA has been under scrutiny for the gambling scandal as
well as concerns over the rash of horses injured or killed this
year at Aqueduct, one of its major race tracks.
Cuomo's decision to place the association under state
control for the next three years comes ahead of the June 9
Belmont Stakes, which is unusually well-anticipated this year
because the horse I'll Have Another has a shot at becoming the
first U.S. Triple Crown winner since 1978.
The horse won the first two legs of thoroughbred racing's
coveted Triple Crown - The Kentucky Derby and the Preakness
Stakes - earlier this month.
"As the upcoming Belmont Stakes shows, the racing industry
is a vital part of New York State's culture and economy,
attracting millions of dollars in tourism revenue from across
the nation and supporting thousands of jobs," Cuomo said in a
statement.
The association runs the Aqueduct Racetrack in New York
City, Belmont Park in Long Island and Saratoga Race Course in
Saratoga Springs.
It suspended Charles Hayward, its president, and Patrick
Kehoe, its general counsel, without pay in April after a state
body published a report alleging that the association was
breaking state law by overcharging bettors.
Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos and Assembly Speaker
Sheldon Silver said they will support the legislation necessary
to create the new reorganization board, which will be made up of
17 directors variously nominated by the governor, the senate,
the assembly and the current NYRA board.
"It is important to maintain the integrity of the sport so
that those who come out to enjoy these events are not
short-changed or treated unfairly," Silver said in a statement.
(Editing by Paul Thomasch and Philip Barbara)