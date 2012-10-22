WASHINGTON Oct 22 An informant recruited by the
New York Police Department to collect information on suspected
Islamic militants has quit and denounced his police handlers,
according to a law enforcement source familiar with the case.
The informant, a 19-year-old Bangladeshi native, was
recruited by the NYPD recently as part of an expansive
intelligence-gathering program the department launched after the
al Qaeda attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. His assignment was to make
contact with suspected Islamic extremists to try to determine if
they had any inclinations to engage in violence, the source
said.
On Oct. 2, however, the informant, whom the source did not
name, posted a message on his personal Facebook page exposing
himself as an informant to people he had been in contact with.
He declared that he had quit as a police informant.
"I was jus (sic) of pretending to be friends with ya cuz I
honestly thought i was fighting terrorism, but let's be real,
it's all a f...king scheme," the informant wrote, according to
the source. "It was all about the money," he added.
The source said that the informant was not involved in an
investigation that led to the arrest of a Bangladeshi man last
week in connection with an alleged scheme to bomb the New York
Federal Reserve Bank in Lower Manhattan.
New York law enforcement sources have said that the NYPD has
used foreign-born confidential informants to uncover several
alleged plots by militants, including one involving a possible
attack on a subway station at Herald Square and another
involving alleged plans to kill U.S. soldiers returning to New
York from Afghanistan and Iraq.
NYPD Deputy Commissioner Paul Browne said that candidates to
join the force as sworn officers must be U.S. citizens. But he
said 20 percent of the department's recruit classes were
foreign-born.
"We have a deep bench of foreign speakers whose first
languages include Urdu, Arabic, and scores of others," Browne
said. "Most CIs (confidential informants) perform invaluable,
life-saving service; some don't work out," he added, while
declining to comment on the specific current case of the
informant who quit.
(Reporting by Mark Hosenball Editing by Warren Strobel and Eric
Walsh)