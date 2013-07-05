By Francesca Trianni
| NEW YORK, July 5
NEW YORK, July 5 The bodies of a man and woman
believed to have died in a jet ski accident near New York's
Coney Island amusement park were found by police divers on
Friday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
During Fourth of July celebrations on Thursday evening, a
woman fell off a jet ski in the ocean surrounding Coney Island.
A man who was with her jumped into the water to help her, the
Coast Guard said. The families of both victims witnessed the
accident and called police, who searched for the pair for 17
hours.
Police identified the man as Willie Tom, 44, and the woman
as Celine Fu Shi Hui, 29.
Neither was wearing a life jacket, said Detective Martin
Speechley of the New York City Police Department.
"This is a very unfortunate incident which further stresses
the importance of water safety and of wearing your life jacket,
especially while riding a jet ski," Coast Guard Lieutenant
Alfred Betts said in the statement.
(Reporting by Francesca Trianni; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)