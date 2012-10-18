Oct 18 New York State's unemployment rate dropped by 0.2 percentage point to 8.9 percent in September, the first decline in 10 months, according to state labor data released on Thursday.

The Empire State added 2,900 private sector jobs in September, bringing the overall number of such jobs to an all-time high of nearly 7.34 million, the State Department of Labor reported.

On Wall Street, employment shrank 1.2 percent in September to 169,600, a drop of 2,100 jobs. Employment in the sector was down 1.8 percent from last September's 172,700 jobs.

"September ... was a good month for our state's economy," said Bohdan Wynnyk, deputy research director, in a statement, noting that the number of unemployed workers in the state dropped by 23,200.

While the state's jobless rate has mostly increased over the past year - it was at 8.3 percent in September 2011 - the U.S. unemployment rate has declined to 7.8 percent from 9.0 percent over the same period.

The jobless rate for New York City dropped in September to 9.5 percent from 9.9 percent in August, though that is still higher than the city's 9.1 percent rate of September 2011.