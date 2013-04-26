By Chris Francescani
NEW YORK, April 26 A piece of landing gear
believed to be from one of the commercial airplanes that crashed
into the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, has been
discovered, wedged between two lower Manhattan buildings, police
said on Friday.
The piece of landing gear found in a narrow alleyway behind
51 Park Place and 50 Murray Street in Manhattan's financial
district includes a "clearly visible" Boeing identification
number, New York City Police spokesman Paul Browne said.
Browne said the discovery was made on Wednesday by a
construction crew inspecting the rear of the Park Place
building. The location is the site of an Islamic prayer space
and community center that opened amid controversy in the fall of
2011, two blocks from Ground Zero.
The piece of landing gear, wedged one story above ground, is
about 5 feet high (1.5 meters) and 3 feet wide (0.9 meter).
Police have secured the area between the buildings and are
treating it as a potential crime scene, said Browne.
Nearly 12 years after two commercial airliners smashed into
the two Manhattan skyscrapers, destroying them and killing
nearly 3,000 people, city officials continue to turn up debris
from the attack and identify human remains.
It will be up to the New York City medical examiner's office
to determine whether to sift the soil around the site where the
landing gear was found for more evidence.
This month the medical examiner's office said 39 possible
human remains were discovered in 9/11 debris hauled years ago to
the New York City borough of Staten Island, according to CBS
News.
Since 2006, the painstaking work has led to 34 new positive
identifications of victims.