By Jonathan Allen
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 13 Rob Brown, the actor from the
HBO show "Treme," sought to broaden his racial profiling lawsuit
against Macy's on Wednesday into a federal class action lawsuit,
with his lawyer saying Brown hoped to use his celebrity for
"social change."
Brown withdrew the lawsuit he filed last month in New York
State Supreme Court against the department store and the New
York City Police Department and, instead, filed it with the U.S.
District Court in lower Manhattan seeking class-action status.
A federal judge must decide whether to grant the lawsuit
class-action status.
Brown said undercover police handcuffed him and put him in a
cell at Macy's Manhattan flagship store in June after an
employee there accused him of credit card fraud.
The employee and the police, he said, could not believe that
Brown, as a young, black man, could afford to buy a $1,300 watch
and some sunglasses without stealing someone else's card.
The lawsuit says that after realizing their mistake, the
police officers apologetically offered to escort him to his next
destination in a police car with flashing lights.
"If he wasn't Rob Brown, the actor, and he was just some
person of color off the street, he would have been kept there,
handed over to the police and charged with a crime he didn't
commit and put into the criminal justice system," said Brown's
lawyer Douglas Wigdor.
"So, he feels strongly now that he has the ability to create
substantial change and help other people," Wigdor said.
Both Macy's and the police have denied wrongdoing.
Nonetheless, Macy's President Terry Lundgren and top executives
from other retailers facing similar complaints have met with the
Rev. Al Sharpton and other civil rights leaders to discuss the
issue.
New York City's Law Department, which handles lawsuits
against the police department, did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
Macy's said it cannot comment on pending lawsuits. But in
October, the department store said it takes Brown's accusations
"very seriously" and had started its own investigation into the
incident.
Brown filed two lawsuits on behalf of all "innocent Black,
Hispanic, Asian and other non-White shoppers" falsely targeted
for theft by the retailer and by police officers based on their
race or ethnicity, according to court papers.
He asks the court to order Macy's and the police to change
their practices and pay unspecified damages.
In 2005, Macy's paid $600,000 to settle claims that many of
the chain's New York stores had profiled customers based on race
and handcuffed and detain those suspected of shoplifting.
(Editing by Edith Honan and Leslie Gevirtz)