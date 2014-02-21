NEW YORK Feb 21 New York Mayor Bill de Blasio's
office said on Friday he remained committed to reducing speed
limits and cutting down on traffic deaths in the city, a day
after a local television news crew captured his convoy speeding
and ignoring stop signs.
The driving incident comes after the new mayor rolled out an
extensive, 63-point "Vision Zero" plan this week to tackle
traffic deaths.
His proposals include reducing many city speed limits to 25
miles (40 km) per hour from 30 miles (48 km) per hour, and
increasing the number of speed-tracking cameras.
"Our lives are literally in each other's hands," de Blasio
said in outlining the plan on Tuesday on Manhattan's Upper West
Side, where three pedestrians were killed last month.
De Blasio's caravan was filmed by a crew from WCBS-TV
driving up to 15 miles (24 km) per hour above the speed limit
and blasting past two stop signs as the mayor sat in the
passenger seat of the lead car.
The convoy was driving through Queens after de Blasio
attended an event to speak about road safety and pothole
repairs, WCBS-TV said.
The mayor's office would not confirm that the caravan was
flouting traffic laws but said he "remained committed to the
traffic safety policies outlined this week."
De Blasio's office referred further questions to the New
York Police Department.
The police issued a statement saying officers in charge of
the mayor's transportation "receive specialized training in
driving, based on maintaining security as well as safety."
"The handling of police vehicles transporting any protectee
is determined solely by police personnel based on their
specialized training in executive protection and professional
judgment," it said.
(Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst
and Gunna Dickson)