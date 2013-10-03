NEW YORK Oct 3 A New York SUV driver was trying
to protect his family when he ran over and severely injured a
motorcyclist on Sunday, sparking a high-speed highway chase that
ended with a gang of bikers pulling the man from his car and
beating him, the driver's wife said on Thursday.
In an incident that was captured on YouTube and went viral
this week, a gang of dozens of motorcyclists chased Alexian
Lien's Range Rover along a Manhattan highway following a
confrontation between the driver and a group of motorcycle
riders.
"We were faced with a life-threatening situation, and my
husband was forced under the circumstances to take the actions
that he did in order to protect the lives of our entire family,"
said Lien's wife, Rosalyn Ng, in a statement released on
Thursday.
"We were placed in grave danger by a mob of reckless and
violent motorcyclists," said Ng, who was in the car along with
her husband and their two-year-old daughter during the chase.
Video of the chase begins with a fender bender between
Lien's Range Rover SUV and one of the bikers in the northbound
lanes of Manhattan's Henry Hudson Parkway. It escalates when
Lien's car, surrounded by motorcyclists, accelerates through the
crowd, crushing one rider and sending motorcycles flying.
One motorcyclist has been charged with reckless driving and
unlawful imprisonment. Authorities are trying to identify more
of the bikers from the video and eyewitness accounts.
A spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney's office
declined to comment on questions about whether Lien could be
charged for running over Mieses.
A source in the DA's office told Reuters it is unlikely Lien
would be charged, given what investigators know so far. Lien
"clearly felt his life was threatened," the source said.
Rider Edwin Mieses, 33, remains in critical condition with a
crushed spine, two broken legs and other injuries, his wife
Dayana Mieses told NBC News on Thursday.
"There's no hope for his back," Dayana Mieses said of her
husband's injuries. "They crushed his spine. They broke it in
two different places, so he will be forever, forever paralyzed."
In Thursday's statement, Ng said the couple were confident
that "anyone faced with this sort of grave danger would have
taken the same course of action in order to protect their
family."
(Editing by Scott Malone and Andrew Hay)