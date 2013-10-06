NEW YORK Oct 5 A third suspect was arrested on
Saturday for his alleged role in last weekend's attack on an SUV
driver who was chased for miles along a Manhattan highway by
dozens of bikers, police said.
The arrest of Reginald Chance, 37, of Brooklyn, New York,
came a week after bikers chased the sport utility vehicle,
driven by a man traveling with his wife and 2-year-old daughter,
and then pulled the man from the vehicle and beat him, the New
York City Police Department said.
Video of the confrontation was uploaded to YouTube and went
viral. The incident started with a fender bender between the
Range Rover SUV and one of the bikers in the northbound lanes of
Manhattan's Henry Hudson Parkway. It escalated when the SUV,
surrounded by motorcyclists, accelerated through the crowd,
injuring one rider and sending motorcycles flying.
Chance was charged on Saturday with gang assault, assault
and criminal mischief, police said.
Two other motorcyclists have been charged in the incident,
Robert Sims, 35, of Brooklyn, and Christopher Cruz, 28, of New
Jersey.
The Manhattan district attorney's office declined to comment
on questions about whether the SUV driver could be charged for
running over one of the bikers.
(Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Peter Cooney)