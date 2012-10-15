NEW YORK Oct 15 New York's cash-strapped Metropolitan Transportation Authority on Monday made four proposals to hike fares for the city's subway, buses and commuter trains and to increase vehicle tolls.

The MTA, the country's biggest mass transit system, said in a statement it plans to implement the hikes on March 1. The state-run agency, which operates mass transit for New York City and surrounding suburbs as well as various bridges and tunnels into Manhattan, projects deficits from 2014 through 2016.

"Costs that the MTA does not exercise control over - namely those for debt service, pensions, energy, paratransit, and employee and retiree health care - continue to increase beyond the rate of inflation," Joseph Lhota, the MTA's chairman and chief executive, said in the statement.

The four proposals differ in how rates would be raised, but all are projected to boost total revenue by the same amount.

Proposals for subway fares range from pushing the basic fare to $2.50 to leaving it unchanged at $2.25. A single ride ticket, which costs $2.50 now, would either remain unchanged or be increased to $2.75.

For the commuter trains serving the suburbs, fares on the Long Island and Metro-North rail lines would be increased by between 8.19 percent and 9.31 percent.

For passenger cars using the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge, Throgs Neck Bridge, BronxWhitestone Bridge, Hugh L. Carey Tunnel and the Queens Midtown Tunnel, tolls would rise to $7.50 from $6.50 currently.

The proposals will be discussed in a series of public hearings lasting until mid-December ahead of an MTA board meeting on Dec. 19.

Full details on the tariff hike proposals are available at www.mta.info.