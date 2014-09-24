(Adds analyst quote in seventh paragraph)

NEW YORK, Sept 24 New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority passed a 5-year investment program with a $15.2 billion shortfall on Wednesday, and its chief executive said it may take years before the agency secures full funding.

While the first few years of the $32 billion plan would be fully funded, it would cast doubt over the final years at a time when the MTA is already facing the prospect of delays to existing projects and growing demands on its aging infrastructure.

The current five-year capital plan, which began in 2010, was only funded for the first two years before additional money was obtained, and Chairman and Chief Executive Tom Prendergast said the 2015 to 2019 plan could follow a similar pattern.

"We need to keep the program going, so if that's the way it happens, fine. But we come back to the board, we're not going to make any revisions," Prendergast told the board.

The board's approval of the plan was the first step in a process that needs the agreement of a panel of state and city appointees. Prendergast said the agency would aggressively take the case for full funding to city and state officials, referring to the MTA as the steward of a $1 trillion asset vital to the New York metropolitan area.

The MTA has stressed that any cutbacks to the capital program could affect safety as well as the agency's ability to meet the transport needs of the region.

"We've commented for a long time that if they do not continue to fund a state of good repair that could be an issue," said Chad Lewis, an analyst at Fitch Ratings. "If they decided to balance expansion projects with state-of-good-repair (spending) we would have to analyze their long-term objectives."

Chief Financial Officer Robert Foran said it was too early to say how much of the $15.2 billion would be covered through borrowing, but added that funding the entire amount that way would increase the MTA's debt service costs by about $1 billion.

The agency spends about $2.4 billion servicing a $34 billion debt, Foran said. This accounts for about 17 percent of operating expenses, he added.

The current plan calls for issuing $3.9 billion of MTA bonds. It also envisions raising $530 million through securitizing $1.2 billion annually of a controversial payroll tax introduced in 2009.

The MTA may tap state, city and federal funds for important infrastructure projects. It could also sell assets, Foran said.

The program includes replacing subway, bus and commuter railroad fleets, and a major $10 billion project to enhance access to east Manhattan.

There is also a plan to extend the New Haven commuter line from Grand Central station in east Manhattan to Penn Station, improving access to the west of the borough that is less well served by public transport.