By Joseph Ax
| NEW YORK, March 5
NEW YORK, March 5 Visiting the venerable
Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City can be a
transformative experience for any art lover. And best of all,
it's free.
But a lawsuit filed on Tuesday against the museum complains
that most museum-goers have no idea that the "recommended" $25
entrance fee is nothing more than a suggestion.
The plaintiffs include a member of the museum, along with
two Czech tourists who purchased single-day admissions. They
argue the museum employs misleading signs and other techniques
to dupe its 6 million annual visitors into believing they must
pay to gain access.
The museum's rent-free lease with the city mandates that it
open its doors to the public for free on multiple days a week,
although it is permitted to ask for a voluntary fee. But the
lawsuit says the museum deliberately deceives its visitors into
believing that the charge is mandatory.
Signs above the admissions desk that list the entrance fees
feature the word "recommended" in small type below the word
"admissions" in larger, bold type. The lawsuit also pointed out
that visitors are funneled in lines to the admissions desks,
where cashiers await to collect the fee.
"MMA has misled, and regularly misleads, members of the
general public to believe, on all days of the week during times
when the MMA is open, that they are required to pay the
Admission Fees in order to enter Museum Exhibition Halls," the
lawsuit claimed.
Museum spokesman Harold Holzer said in an email that the
museum is "confident that our longstanding pay-what-you-wish
admissions policy meets the spirit and letter of our agreement
with the city ... and ensures that the Met is fully accessible
to and affordable by all."
The law firm that filed the case, Weiss & Hiller, previously
filed a similar lawsuit on behalf of two museum members seeking
an injunction requiring the museum to make its policy clearer to
visitors. The suit is still pending.
Tuesday's complaint asks for an injunction as well as
unspecified damages for all museum visitors who, like the three
named plaintiffs, paid to enter with a credit card.
"There's absolutely no doubt in my mind that, as reflected
in the complaint filed today, No. 1, an overwhelming majority of
people who visit the museum are completely fooled into believing
that they are required to pay the museum's admission fees; and
No. 2, museum officials know all about it," said Michael Hiller,
the lawyer for the plaintiffs.
The museum, known colloquially as "The Met," is one of the
world's largest and most acclaimed art museums.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Andre
Grenon)