Sept 27 New York's Nassau County has dropped a plan to sell $20 million of property tax refunds to a private investor, who then could have offered homeowners the chance to be repaid immediately instead of waiting for a seven-year payout from the county, officials said on Thursday.

The county attorney had said only the courts would have to approve the payments of tax refunds to homeowners. But Democratic lawmakers threatened to sue to block the transaction, saying it was a loan the legislature would have to approve.

And the comptroller raised concerns about whether the deal with the investor, RPTF LLC, would create new debt.

Under a new plan announced on Thursday, property owners with small claims for tax refunds totaling about $20 million could accept the multi-year payout from the county, or negotiate their own deal with private investors who could pay them immediately, the comptroller and the county attorney said in a joint statement.

"The county will no longer be involved with the third party," said a spokesman for the county comptroller, George Maragos. A spokesman for RPTF, a Wilmington, Delaware-registered investment vehicle, deferred to the county for comment.

Located on the western half of Long Island, Nassau is struggling to recover from a fiscal meltdown that began in 2000 when the state created a control board to prevent the county from going bankrupt.

Though the county is one of the nation's wealthiest, with a per capita income of $93,613, over-reliance on nonrecurring revenue and an underperforming sales tax have created deficits.

Nassau also is coping with a flawed property tax assessment system that has left it owing around $150 million to other homeowners - who are not eligible for the proposed settlements because their refunds exceed the small claims limits.

The latest failed deal underscores the difficulties County Executive Edward Mangano, a Republican, is having devising a way to pay the property tax refunds.

Nassau has sold hundreds of millions of dollars of bonds over the last decade to pay property tax refunds. But Democratic legislators have refused to approve new debt unless Mangano agrees to a redistricting plan they would find more favorable.

Under the new refund plan, the officials' joint statement said, "The taxpayers who hold judgments are in charge."

Homeowners can settle their cases with Nassau - and "if they choose, sell their settlements or judgments to any lawful assignee independent of the County," the statement said. The county would pay the homeowners interest at a 5.95 percent rate.

Next week, the state control board has scheduled a sale of $313 million of refunding bonds, which are expected to save the county - which must repay the debt - about $30 million.