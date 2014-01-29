Jan 29 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on
Wednesday ordered state agencies to review and update emergency
response plans for rail shipments of crude oil that pass through
the state in the wake of recent derailments out of North
Dakota's energy patch.
In the statement announcing the review, Cuomo cited an oil
derailment and subsequent explosion in July that killed 47
people in the Canadian town of Lac Megantic. Two other shipments
of crude oil have since derailed in the United States, causing
explosions that have alarmed regulators, residents and
government officials.
Some 71 percent of oil produced in North Dakota was
transported by rail in November, or around 800,000 barrels per
day (bpd), according to that state's Pipeline Authority. That is
up from 500,000 bpd transported in November 2012, when 58
percent of the oil had been transported by rail.
The recent derailments have put shipments of crude under
federal scrutiny.
Cuomo said his administration also wrote a letter to federal
officials asking them to quickly address safety concerns about
crude oil from North Dakota's energy production region, known as
the Bakken.
"The safety of our communities, our residents and our
natural resources must be the highest priority and we cannot
afford to wait for a catastrophic accident to assess and reform
the way this crude oil is transported through our state," Cuomo
said in the statement.
The Port of Albany, on the Hudson River in upstate New York,
handles about 120 carloads of North Dakota fuel per day, state
officials said.