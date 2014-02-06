(Corrects typographical error in paragraph 12)
By Marina Lopes
NEW YORK Twenty-five people, including doctors,
were charged with involvement in a massive scheme that flooded
New York City's black market with as much as $500 million in
painkillers, federal and state officials said on Wednesday.
The operation was based at a clinic operating under the name
Astramed in the city's Bronx borough, said officials, who
described it as a "pill mill." The clinic sold phony
prescriptions to drug dealers, who bought 5.5 million oxycodone
pills at pharmacies around the city and as far away as Florida,
the officials said.
"This is poison by prescription, and the volume and money
allegedly involved would make hardened illegal drug traffickers
envious," said Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara.
Astramed's owner, Dr. Kevin Lowe, collected nearly $12
million in exchange for fake doctor's visits made by phony
patients sent in by drug dealers for three years between January
2011 and January 2014, officials said.
Twenty-four of the defendants were charged with conspiracy
to distribute and possession with intent to distribute
narcotics, according to a federal indictment unsealed on
Wednesday.
One of the clinic's doctors, Robert Terdiman, was indicted
separately in New York State court for conspiracy and criminal
narcotic sales, authorities said, after he wrote eight oxycodone
prescriptions for undercover officers during the investigation.
He conducted no physical examination, and would prescribe
oxycodone no matter what response the officers gave to his
cursory questions, authorities said.
On weekday mornings, as many as 100 people would crowd the
doors of Astramed's main location, clamoring to see doctors who
would prescribe large quantities of the powerful narcotic
painkiller in exchange for cash, according to the New York City
Office of Special Narcotics Prosecutor Bridget Brennan.
The crowds grew so big that the clinic stationed private
security guards outside, federal prosecutors said.
Astramed describes itself on its website as a primary care
clinic offering services ranging from sonograms and weight
management and echocardiograms, but prosecutors described it as
a pain management clinic.
PILLS A GROWING THREAT
Abuse of opiate pain killers such as oxycodone, morphine and
fentanyl is a rising concern in the United States. Problems with
abuse prompted the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last year
to propose stronger safety labels on some long-acting opiods.
The death of actor Philip Seymour Hoffman on Sunday from an
apparent heroin overdose has drawn further attention to the
drug. An autopsy of his body was inconclusive, the New York City
Medical Examiners Office said on Wednesday.
The investigation into the Astramed clinic arose from a
two-year probe of the one of the doctors by Brennan's office,
and grew to include federal prosecutors, New York City police
and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
One law enforcement source involved in the investigation
called the operation "one of the largest pill mills in the
Northeast."
Doctors at Astramed wrote more than 31,500 prescriptions for
oxycodone to high-level drug traffickers, who paid the clinic's
employees up to $300 for each phony patient's appointment,
according to officials.
Attorneys for most defendants could not immediately be
reached, and attempts to contact Terdiman and Lowe at home were
unsuccessful.
Officials said the accused drug traffickers would routinely
intimidate the doctors, and in one case, threatened a doctor at
gunpoint for not writing more prescriptions per day for patients
sent in by the suspected ringleaders, officials said.
