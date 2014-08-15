NEW YORK Aug 15 New York state's pension fund grew 3.58 percent to an estimated $180.7 billion in the first quarter of the state's fiscal year ending June 30, New York state's Comptroller said on Friday.

"The New York State Common Retirement Fund enjoyed a robust first quarter based on solid performance in domestic and global equities markets," Thomas DiNapoli said in a statement.

As of June 30, the fund had 38.5 percent of assets invested in publicly traded domestic equities and 16.9 percent in non-U.S. and global equities, the statement said.

Around 26.6 percent of assets are in cash, bonds and mortgages, 7.8 percent is in private equity, 6.8 percent is in real estate, 3.1 percent is in "absolute return strategy" and 0.3 percent is in "opportunistic strategy alternatives". (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)