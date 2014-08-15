NEW YORK Aug 15 New York state's pension fund
grew 3.58 percent to an estimated $180.7 billion in the first
quarter of the state's fiscal year ending June 30, New York
state's Comptroller said on Friday.
"The New York State Common Retirement Fund enjoyed a robust
first quarter based on solid performance in domestic and global
equities markets," Thomas DiNapoli said in a statement.
As of June 30, the fund had 38.5 percent of assets invested
in publicly traded domestic equities and 16.9 percent in
non-U.S. and global equities, the statement said.
Around 26.6 percent of assets are in cash, bonds and
mortgages, 7.8 percent is in private equity, 6.8 percent is in
real estate, 3.1 percent is in "absolute return strategy" and
0.3 percent is in "opportunistic strategy alternatives".
(Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)