By Edwin Chan
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 21 Popular photo-sharing
service Instagram on Saturday took down the account of the man
said to be behind the "assassination" of two New York City
police officers, after the 28-year-old gunman's veiled threats
and provocative messages went viral in the wake of the
execution-style shootings.
Posted just hours before Ismaaiyl Brinsley allegedly walked
up to two officers in a parked squad car in Brooklyn and shot
them dead, the dark messages again cast a spotlight on the role
of social media in spotting and revealing public threats of
violence.
Critics say social media sites should do more to
actively monitor and police content. On Saturday, Instagram user
"jen_knee_fur89" echoed the sentiments of other online
commentators when the user asked, why "did no one catch this and
it was three hours prior to the shooting?"
But others have argued that it would be unrealistic to
expect social media operators to keep tabs on the millions of
messages and posts generated in real time and that unilateral
action to remove posts is tantamount to censorship and risks
jeopardizing freedom of speech online.
Some social media sites, particularly Twitter, like to
portray themselves as a platform or conduit for content, rather
than as publishers, technically absolving themselves of
responsibility for the substance of any messages posted on the
service. That position, though, may be harder to sustain as
social media takes on increasing prominence in daily social
conversations, including those on the fringes of society.
Instagram, a free photo-sharing service that Facebook
bought for about $1 billion in 2012, has an estimated 300
million monthly active users. Its terms of service expressly
bans violent and graphic messages as well as nudity and other
mature content.
Its policy is similar to that of other social networks.
Instagram does a certain amount of self-policing, but like other
social media services from Facebook to Google's YouTube, it
relies mainly on its user community to flag inappropriate
content, reserving the right to suspend offending accounts or
remove posts.
It's unclear whether any of the major social media services
are reviewing their policies around online threats of violence.
Just months ago, in May, the son of a Hollywood director
suspected of killing six people in drive-by shootings near a
California college campus posted a video on YouTube lamenting
his loneliness and warning he was about to go on a rampage out
of sexual frustration.
In August, Twitter came under fire for allowing widespread
harassment of Robin Williams' daughter following the actor's
death. More recently, information about an alleged and anonymous
rape victim described in a Rolling Stone article was freely and
publicly broadcast, prompting an outcry.
Many services, including YouTube and Facebook, prohibit
threats. But some experts say the task of monitoring social
media is best left to law enforcement rather than media
companies.
On Saturday, Brinsley chillingly telegraphed his intentions
on Instagram.
"I'm Putting Wings On Pigs Today. They Take 1 Of
Ours...Let's Take 2 of Theirs," the 28-year-old Brinsley wrote
on Instagram alongside a photo of a silver handgun, according to
screen shots posted by other Instagram users and media
including the New York Post. According to the reports, he
appended the suggestive hashtags #ShootThePolice, #RIPErivGarner
and #RIPMike Brown.
"This May Be My Final Post...I'm Putting Pigs In A Blanket."
Instagram said on Saturday it acted promptly once it became
aware of Brinsley's post.
"Our deepest thoughts and sympathies go out to the family
and friends of the two police officers who were shot and killed
in New York," said Instagram spokeswoman Alison Schumer. "There
is no place for this content within our community. It was a
violation of our terms and was quickly removed."
(Reporting by Edwin Chan; Editing by Eric Effron and Hank
Gilman)