NEW YORK Aug 16 New York City has long been a
destination of choice for young up-and-comers, but a new
population analysis suggests that, at least for the last
decade, the Big Apple has not had the same appeal as a place to
grow older.
Since 1990, New York has seen an influx of adults aged 20 to
34. But many of those young adults who arrived in the 1990s left
once they hit middle age, said a report issued on Thursday by
the Empire Center for New York State Policy.
As a state, New York experienced the most significant
exodus, relative to population, of any U.S. state, losing nearly
3 million residents over the last two decades.
An influx of immigrants reduced the net loss to about
800,000 residents.
While New York City has been a magnet for young adults,
other parts of the state, including upstate New York, the Hudson
Valley and Long Island, have seen that population drop sharply,
the report said.
"The relative youthfulness of a region's population is in
many ways an important precursor of future economic growth," it
said. "Unfortunately, with the notable exception of New York
City, New York State got older faster than the rest of the
country between 1990 and 2010."
