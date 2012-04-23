* Couple sued in 2008, claimed violation of constitutional
rights
* Federal judge and appeals court dismissed the lawsuit
* City defended rent stabilization law to address housing
shortage
By James Vicini
WASHINGTON, April 23 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday refused to hear a constitutional challenge to a New York
City rent stabilization law and regulations that control rent
increases and evictions for nearly 1 million apartments.
The justices turned down an appeal by a couple, James and
Jeanne Harmon, who own and live in a small brownstone building
in Manhattan. They claimed three tenants in their building pay
government-set rents at 59 percent below market value.
The couple sued in 2008, claiming the rent stabilization law
violated their constitutional rights by taking their property
without just compensation. They also claimed the law violated
the Due Process Clause, the Equal Protection Clause and the
Contracts Clause of the U.S. Constitution.
A federal judge dismissed the lawsuit. The 2nd U.S. Circuit
Court of Appeals, in a six-page ruling by summary order, agreed
and rejected the various arguments by the Harmons on the grounds
they were without merit.
James Harmon, a lawyer who is the counsel of record in the
case, appealed to the Supreme Court. He cited statistics that
about half of the city's total 2 million rental units are
subject to rent stabilization, which has generally lowered rents
for one-bedroom apartments at 36 percent below market value in
Manhattan. The estimated annual costs to property owners has
been $2.6 billion, he said.
The rent stabilization regulatory scheme is different from
those involving rent control, a more stringent system that
applies only to a small, dwindling number of units in New York
City.
The city and state defended the rent stabilization law. The
state adopted its first rent-control law in 1946 in response to
the housing shortage after World War Two. In 1962, the
Legislature gave New York City the power to enact its own rent
regulations.
The city adopted the prevailing rent regulation scheme with
a rent stabilization law in 1969. It followed up with a related
law in 2006 and 2009.
The laws and regulations set the level of rent increases for
apartments and establish permissible grounds for landlords to
withdraw regulated apartments from the rental market and to
evict tenants.
City attorneys told the Supreme Court the restrictions do
not constitute a physical taking of property requiring
compensation. They said the Supreme Court in 1992 upheld even
more restrictive rent controls and tenant renewal rights in a
California case involving mobile-home parks.
The New York law represented a "rational legislative effort
to address a serious shortage of rental housing" and does not
violate the Harmons' due process rights, the attorneys said.
The Supreme Court rejected the appeal by the Harmons without
any comment in a brief order.
The Supreme Court case is James and Jeanne Harmon v.
Jonathan Kimmel, No. 11-496.
(Reporting By James Vicini; Editing by Bill Trott)