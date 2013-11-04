(Adds quote about employees getting replacement jobs)
By Jonathan Allen
NEW YORK Nov 4 Restroom attendants at
Balthazar, the trend-setting French-style bistro in New York
City, will soon be relieved of their duties watching others
relieve themselves after a customer wrote on his influential
business news website that it is a demeaning job.
Henry Blodget, founder and editor of Business Insider,
published an account on Friday of his consistently uncomfortable
encounters with bathroom attendants in the restaurant in
Manhattan's upscale Soho neighborhood.
He described the class-based guilt he feels each time he is
greeted by some "poor guy" in a tuxedo with the "terrible job"
of standing in the men's room all day to turn on faucets and
hand out towels.
"Then I think, 'And now this poor fellow is going to have to
stand there, three feet away from me, and watch me pee,'"
Blodget wrote.
"'And he is somehow going to have to do that while not
feeling degraded and uncomfortable. Meanwhile, I'm going to have
to stand there and pee in front of him. What if it takes a few
seconds? Am I going to start to be embarrassed about that?'"
He also said he resents feeling obliged to tip for the
experience.
On Monday, Keith McNally, the restaurant's owner, sent two
emails to food blog First We Feast. In the first, he wrote that
Blodget "has a good point." He said the attendants will be taken
off the job in a few weeks.
"Although I'm looking forward to standing at Balthazar's
urinal without another man staring at me I'll very much miss my
bathroom attendants. They've been absolutely wonderful people to
work with," McNally was quoted as saying on the blog.
Since Balthazar opened in 1997, its mirrored, warmly lit
dining room has been a favorite of the city's business and
cultural elites, and it remains to be seen whether other
restaurants, hotels and performance spaces with restroom
attendants will follow McNally's lead.
After the announcement, Blodget, who had called for the
total elimination of the practice everywhere, seemed taken aback
at the rapid early success of his campaign. In a new post on
Business Insider on Monday morning, he said he hoped the
restaurant would keep the employees on as waiters.
In response, McNally, sent a second email to First We Feast,
saying he would immediately find other jobs at his company for
the attendants.
"They are lovely people and I'd like to work with them
forever," he said in the email.
(Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Maureen Bavdek)