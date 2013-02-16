NEW YORK Feb 15A strike by New York City school
bus drivers ended on Friday, capping a five-week-long transit
nightmare for 152,000 students in the largest public school
system in the United States.
Students will get back on the yellow buses when classes
resume on Wednesday following a February break cut short to make
up for school days lost during Hurricane Sandy.
Deciding to end the first bus driver strike in 34 years, the
Amalgamated Transit Union appeared to hand a victory to Mayor
Michael Bloomberg, who refused to give in to demands for job
security and instead sought new, less expensive contracts for
routes, many of them serving children with special needs.
Only 152,000 of the city's 1.1 million public school
children ride yellow buses.
"Yesterday, I urged the union leaders to end the strike and
made clear that the City would not be held hostage. Tonight,
they agreed," Bloomberg said in a statement.
Union leader Michael Cordiello said the strike's end was
prompted less by the mayor and more by a letter from several
candidates who hope to succeed him next year. In the letter, the
candidates held out the promise that if elected, they would
revisit the job security issue.
"Our bus drivers and matrons look forward to getting back to
work and doing the important job of safely transporting the
students, who are like our own children, to and from school each
day," Cordiello said in a statement.
During the strike, students received free subway passes and
reimbursement for taxi fares from the city but travel
complications especially in wintry weather resulted in school
absences for some students and missed work days for their
parents.
Bloomberg has said the city has no choice but to seek
alternatives because it pays $1.1 billion a year to school-bus
contractors, roughly $6,900 for each student - more than any
other U.S. city. Los Angeles, which pays the next highest rate,
spends $3,100 for each student, Bloomberg said.
The city has already begun to look for a more cost-efficient
solution.
"Earlier this week, the City accepted the first bids on
school bus contracts in more than 30 years, with the potential
to cut costs, transfer the savings to classrooms and secure
quality service from certified drivers and matrons for our
students," New York City Schools Chancellor Dennis Walcott said.
Contracts to provide school bus services had not been
renegotiated in more than three decades before the city began
seeking competitive bids in December.
Last year, a re-bidding of pre-kindergarten bus contracts, a
much smaller system, ended up saving the city $95 million over
five years, the officials said. New York City bus drivers last
went on strike in 1979. The strike lasted three months.
(Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Mohammad Zargham)