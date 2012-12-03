NEW YORK Dec 3 The homeless man who received a
new pair of boots from a police officer in New York's Times
Square last month in what became a nationally celebrated act of
kindness is once again walking the streets barefoot, having
hidden the boots.
Unidentified for days after a photo of him with the boots
and New York City Police Officer Larry DePrimo attracted
national media attention, Jeffrey Hillman, 54,
was spotted without shoes on Sunday evening on Manhattan's Upper
West Side, according to the New York Times.
"Those shoes are hidden. They are worth a lot of money. I
could lose my life," Hillman, 54, told the Times when asked
about the boots.
Despite not wearing DePrimo's gift, Hillman still said he
was grateful for the officer's charity.
"I appreciate what the officer did, don't get me wrong. I
wish there were more people like him in the world," he told the
Times.
Hillman, originally from South Plainfield, New Jersey,
served as a U.S. Army food service specialist in the United
States and Germany until the early 1980s, according to the
Times. He declared bankruptcy in New Jersey in 1993 and has been
homeless in New York for most of the past decade, according to
the Times and the New York Post.
Exactly how Hillman ended up living on the streets is
unknown. His family had not heard from Hillman in nearly a year
before they recognized him in the viral photo but said they
would welcome him into their homes.
"Jeffrey has his own life and he has chosen that life but he
knows that our hearts and home are always open to him,"
Hillman's niece Alegra Hall told the Post.
(Reporting by Peter Rudegeair; Editing by Dan Burns and Bill
Trott)