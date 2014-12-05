NEW YORK Dec 5 The district attorney in Brooklyn said on Friday he will convene a grand jury to consider possible charges in the shooting death of an unarmed black man in a stairwell by a rookie New York police officer.

Police officials have said the gun may have discharged by accident, killing 28-year-old Akai Gurley on Nov. 20 in a Brooklyn housing project. (Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst)