By Jonathan Allen
NEW YORK Nov 12 When the Yellow Dogs were still
playing secret gigs in their native Iran, even the unruly
hairstyles of the four 20-something members of the indie-rock
band were enough to get them in trouble with the police.
But on the streets of Williamsburg, a neighborhood in
Brooklyn thick with young musicians, they blended in
effortlessly after arriving in 2010 to seek asylum and the
freedom to play the wiry, punk-inflected music they loved.
The murder-suicide early on Monday that left two of them
dead plunged those in the Williamsburg music community, on which
the Yellow Dogs had quickly left a mark, into shock.
"People loved them as a band," said Jify Shah, owner of the
Cameo club where they often played. "When you saw them they had
that intimidating rock-star quality as far as looks goes, but
they're super humble and nice, and people like hanging around
with them.
"They were a role model of a band," Shah said.
After fleeing oppression in the Islamic republic, they
thrived in Brooklyn, booking repeat gigs at local venues and
turning their three-story East Williamsburg house into a hub for
artistic Iranian expats.
"This is our dream," Ali Salehezadeh, who managed the band
and lived with them, said of the house's bohemian atmosphere and
the frequent parties open to anyone who might be interesting.
The dream was violently smashed late on Sunday by another
Iranian musician who had arrived in the United States more
recently and who police and others say was flailing after being
kicked out of another band, the Free Keys, about a year ago.
Armed with a rifle, Ali Rafie, 29, sneaked down from the
roof around midnight on Monday into the third floor of the house
and shot dead Ali Eskandarian, a 35-year-old writer and a
sometime guest vocalist with the Yellow Dogs, and the brothers
Soroush, 27, and Arash Farazmand, 28, the Yellow Dogs' guitarist
and drummer, according to the police account.
Rafie shot at two other Iranian brothers, both street
artists, who also lived in the house and were trying to hide in
a bedroom, wounding one of them in the elbow and shoulder.
He then moved to another bedroom and tried to shoot one of
his former bandmates, who scuffled with him, knocked the clip
from his gun and escaped. Rafie then headed to the roof, where
he fatally shot himself in the head, police said.
STATE DEPARTMENT RAVE
The Yellow Dogs played their first U.S. gig at Cameo, a
Williamsburg music venue, within days of arriving in the country
in January 2010, said its owner Jify Shah. They rehearsed in the
venue's basement with Hypernova, another Iranian band that had
arrived in the country before them.
All four members at some point worked the door at Cameo,
where they enjoyed mingling with other musicians, Shah said.
He thought they were a perfect face for his venue, adhering
to his ideal of what a band should be: focused only on the
music, and not distracted by the prospect of fame and its
enticements.
Even members of the U.S. State Department seemed impressed
by their attitude. An employee of the American consulate in
Istanbul recounted eagerly picking the brains of these "astute,
well-informed, and resourceful 20-somethings" for their insights
into Iranian politics and culture during a successful visa
application interview in 2009, according to a cable in one of
the earlier Wikileaks releases.
The band members told the consulate about harassment by
Iranian authorities for singing rock music in English in covert
gigs in soundproofed basements or far-flung warehouses around
Tehran, the cable said.
Police sometimes raided their concerts, where men and women
freely mingled, the band said.
Once, one member was arrested and detained for two weeks,
charged with "Satan worship," according to the cable. Police
forced another to cut short his "afro-style" hair by
confiscating his driver's license.
TALE OF TWO BANDS
In Iran, the Yellow Dogs had played with and even at times
shared a band member with the Free Keys. But when they followed
the Yellow Dogs to the United States a couple of years later,
they struggled to find the same success, according to
Salehezadeh, who managed both bands.
"They kind of didn't make it," he said. "It was kind of hard
for them to succeed."
Why the Free Keys kicked Rafie out of the band remains
unclear.
"He did some things to his bandmates that they didn't
respect," Salehezadeh said, declining to elaborate.
Police are investigating reports that he stole from them.
Salehezadeh and the Yellow Dogs, who were friends with other
members of the Free Keys and lived with one of them, barely saw
him over the year that followed.
New York City Police Commissioner Ray Kelly told reporters
on Tuesday that Rafie's relatives, worried, had "petitioned" the
Free Keys to let him back in.
"His mother, in particular, was very much aware of his
despondence over being kicked out of the band," Kelly said.
The entreaties apparently went nowhere, and, at some point -
police say they are still investigating when and how - Rafie got
hold of a rifle.
