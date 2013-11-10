(Adds details about incident from police, teen being questioned)

NEW YORK Nov 10 Two people were shot and wounded on Saturday night in what may have been a dispute over a jacket at a midtown Manhattan outdoor skating rink that is a popular destination for tourists and shoppers, police said.

Police took a 16-year-old boy into custody on Sunday for questioning about the shooting, in which a 14-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man were shot, a New York Police Department spokeswoman said.

The shooting sparked scenes of chaos at the crowded rink in Bryant Park, with photos and videos posted online showing scores of people fleeing, and one man lying on the ice with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Police believe the dispute may have erupted over a parka jacket the 20-year-old man was wearing made by Marmot, popularly known as a "biggie" by the young people who covet them.

In January, a 16-year-old boy was shot dead in New York City after refusing to hand over his Marmot jacket, and in 2010 an 18-year-old boy was killed by two cars while fleeing a gang trying to take his Marmot jacket, according to media reports.

The 14-year-old victim in Saturday's attack may have been a bystander, police said. Both victims were in stable condition at a local hospital, police said.

The rink, in Bryant Park near the New York Public Library and a block from Times Square, is surrounded by gift shops and stalls, and draws crowds of people, who wait in line to skate free of charge in the shadow of skyscrapers ringing the park. (Reporting by Chris Michaud and Jonathan Allen; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Sandra Maler)