By Curtis Skinner
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 30 The New York City Council voted
to raise the minimum age for buying tobacco to 21, the highest
in the country, in hopes of reducing smoking among the city's
young adults.
The council voted 35 to 10 on Wednesday to raise the age
requirement from 18.
Mayor Michael Bloomberg, an anti-smoking crusader, was
expected to sign the bill, which would become law 180 days
later.
Some 19,000 high school students under 18 currently smoke in
the city and 80 percent of smokers start before age 21,
according to the city's health department. Youth smoking rates
have hovered around 8.5 percent since 2007 after having been cut
in half from 2001 to 2006.
"We need the next big thing. And this is the next big
thing," City Councilman James Gennaro, the sponsor of the bill,
told reporters about the bill's intent to further reduce smoking
among the city's youth.
Raising the minimum sales age to 21 would reduce smoking
among 14 to 17 year olds by two-thirds and cut rates by a little
over half for 18 to 20 year olds, the health department said.
Bloomberg, nearing the end of his third and final term, has
made public health a focus of his 12 years in office, starting
with a ban on smoking in bars and restaurants in 2002. In 2011
the city banned smoking in outdoor venues such as public parks
and beaches. Bloomberg has also targeted fatty foods, salt and
sugary drinks in New York City restaurants.
Four states - Alabama, Alaska, New Jersey and Utah - and
several municipalities across the country have set the minimum
age for buying tobacco products at 19.
While New York would be the first major city to have a sales
age as high as 21, the Boston suburb of Needham, Massachusetts,
actually led the way in 2005. Between 2006 and 2012, smoking
among high school students in Needham fell by more than half,
New York City officials said.
(Editing by Daniel Trotta and Bob Burgdorfer)