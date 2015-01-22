(Adds comment from Columbia University in 24th paragraph)
By Nate Raymond and Sebastien Malo
NEW YORK Jan 22 New York Assembly Speaker
Sheldon Silver, one of the state's most powerful politicians for
more than two decades, was charged on Thursday with pocketing $4
million from bribery and kickback schemes.
Silver, a Democrat who has served as the highest-ranking
state assemblyman since 1994, was accused in a federal criminal
complaint in New York, as authorities moved to seize $3.8
million in proceeds tied to the alleged corruption.
The 70-year-old Silver, a licensed lawyer who represents
Manhattan's Lower East Side, is known as one of Albany's three
most powerful men, alongside Governor Andrew Cuomo and Senate
Majority Leader Dean Skelos. He has been a leading voice in
years of negotiations over state budgets and key legislation.
The Assembly canceled its Thursday session following
Silver's arrest, less than two weeks after the new legislative
session opened.
Silver would lose his seat if convicted of any of five
felony counts and faces a maximum of 20 years of prison on each
count.
He became the latest addition to a long line of New York
politicians implicated in corruption scandals. At least 30 New
York politicians have faced legal or ethics charges since 2000.
"As today's charges make clear, the show-me-the-money
culture of Albany has been perpetuated and promoted at the very
top of the political food chain," Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet
Bharara told reporters.
At a brief court appearance on Thursday afternoon, a judge
released Silver on a $200,000 bond.
Asked for a comment outside the courtroom, he said, "I am
confident that after a full hearing and due process I will be
vindicated for these charges."
Despite some calls for Silver's resignation, Albany
Democrats emerged from a private meeting on Thursday to declare
their support for him, with Assembly Majority Leader Joseph
Morelle saying the members "overwhelmingly" stood behind Silver.
Cuomo has not commented on the arrest, but said in an
interview with the New York Daily News that it was "a bad
reflection on government," adding that he didn't know enough to
form a judgment about the case.
Another prominent Democrat, New York City Mayor Bill de
Blasio, said he did not think Silver should step down, citing
his "due process rights."
"In my experience with Shelly Silver, I've seen integrity
and public service," de Blasio told reporters, according to a
transcript released by his office.
'CASHING IN'
In 2013, Cuomo launched an anticorruption panel called the
Moreland Commission to probe wrongdoing in the state's capital.
But he abruptly shut the commission down in March, drawing
criticism from Bharara, whose office took possession of its
files to continue any investigations.
The commission's work was merged with an ongoing federal
probe of Silver's outside income initiated in June 2013, the
criminal complaint said.
Silver had long listed New York personal injury firm Weitz &
Luxenberg on his financial disclosure forms as a source of
income for representing its clients in cases.
But the complaint said over $3 million of his income was for
referring asbestos sufferers from a doctor whose research had
been secretly provided $500,000 in state funds at Silver's
direction, as well as other benefits.
Prosecutors said Silver also received $700,000 in kickbacks
by steering real estate developers with business before the
legislature to another law firm, identified by its defense
lawyer as Goldberg & Iryami.
"He simply sat back and collected millions of dollars by
cashing in on his political office," Bharara said.
Weitz & Luxenberg in a statement said it had cooperated with
the investigation and was "not aware of any improprieties
whatsoever." Michael Ross, a lawyer for Goldberg & Iryami,
declined comment on the allegations.
The complaint did not name the doctor but said he had
created a mesothelioma research center at a New York university
hospital.
Details in the complaint match those of Robert Taub, a
professor at Columbia University. In 2011, the assembly passed a
resolution, sponsored by Silver, honoring Taub for his
contributions to mesothelioma treatment.
A spokesman for Columbia said it had no knowledge of the
allegations and will cooperate with the investigation. Taub did
not respond to a request for comment.
After surrendering to authorities in lower Manhattan at
about 8 a.m., a somber-looking Silver headed to nearby federal
court, wearing a dark suit and a black hat, his car mobbed by
reporters and photographers.
"It is unfortunate that the prosecutors chose to pursue this
as a criminal case," Silver's attorney, Steven Molo, said by
email. "We intend to vigorously contest the charges and Mr.
Silver looks forward to his day in court."
Silver's longtime Senate counterpart, Joseph Bruno, was
acquitted in May at a retrial on bribery charges.
One of Silver's predecessors as speaker, Mel Miller, was
convicted of corruption in the early 1990s, but the conviction
was overturned by a federal appeals court.
Two former state Senate Democratic leaders, John Sampson and
Malcolm Smith, are also facing criminal charges.
