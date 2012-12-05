NEW YORK Dec 5 A New York man was arrested on
Wednesday in the death of a subway passenger who was shoved onto
the tracks ahead of an oncoming train at a station near Times
Square earlier this week, police said.
Naeem Davis, a 30-year-old street vendor from Queens, was
charged with one count of attempted murder, second degree, and
one count of murder with depraved indifference, second degree,
police said.
He is accused of pushing the victim, a 58-year-old man, onto
the tracks as the southbound Q subway pulled into the station at
49th Street, police said.
