(New York City police have corrected the first charge in second paragraph to intentional murder from attempted murder)

NEW YORK Dec 5 A New York man was arrested on Wednesday in the death of a subway passenger who was shoved onto the tracks ahead of an oncoming train at a station near Times Square earlier this week, police said.

Naeem Davis, a 30-year-old street vendor from Queens, was charged with one count of i ntentional m urder, second degree, and one count of murder with depraved indifference, second degree, police said.

He is accused of pushing the victim, a 58-year-old man, onto the tracks as the southbound Q subway pulled into the station at 49th Street, police said. (Reporting by Chris Francescani; Editing by Sandra Maler)