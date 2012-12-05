(New York City police have corrected the first charge in second
paragraph to intentional murder from attempted murder)
NEW YORK Dec 5 A New York man was arrested on
Wednesday in the death of a subway passenger who was shoved onto
the tracks ahead of an oncoming train at a station near Times
Square earlier this week, police said.
Naeem Davis, a 30-year-old street vendor from Queens, was
charged with one count of i ntentional m urder, second degree, and
one count of murder with depraved indifference, second degree,
police said.
He is accused of pushing the victim, a 58-year-old man, onto
the tracks as the southbound Q subway pulled into the station at
49th Street, police said.
